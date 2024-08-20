Oxendine Elementary School staff stand Tuesday with Pamela B. Cashwell, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration, during a donation of school supplies to the school from Governor Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive.

Oxendine Elementary School Principal Dr. Sheri Herndon, left, stands Tuesday with Pamela B. Cashwell, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration, during a donation of school supplies to the school from Governor Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive.

Cashwell delivers supplies collected during Governor Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive

LUMBERTON — Two local schools received special deliveries on Tuesday as part of Governor Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive.

Rex-Rennert and Oxendine elementary schools both received school supplies collected during the annual school supply drive.

PSRC officials, school administration and staff members welcomed Pamela Brewington Cashwell, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration (NCDOA), and her team who delivered school supplies, smiles and words of encouragement ahead of the 2024-2025 academic year.

“As an Indigenous woman of Lumbee and Coharie heritage, it is a privilege to give back to the Public Schools of Robeson County. Many communities within this county were greatly impacted by the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Debby and it is imperative that we help these families and continue to invest in North Carolina public schools,” Cashwell said. “92% of school-aged children in Robeson County attend a public-school including charter and school districts. Governor Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive helps continue the great work of our public-school systems, building a brighter future for North Carolina families,” she said.

PSRC Supt. Dr. Freddie Williamson said the school district is grateful for the generous donation of school supplies.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County extends its deepest gratitude to Pamela B. Cashwell, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Administration and Gov. Roy Cooper for the collection and presentation of school supplies to Rex-Rennert and Oxendine elementary schools,” Williamson said.

Cooper’s Annual School Supply Drive ran from July 15 to Aug. 16. Donation bins were placed at State Employees’ Credit Union locations across North Carolina. State residents were encouraged to donate at those locations or to organize a drive at their workplace, according to information from Governor Cooper’s Office.

“Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive is offered in partnership between the North Carolina Governor’s Office, State Employees’ Credit Union, Communities In Schools of North Carolina, North Carolina Business Committee for Education, the North Carolina PTA, the Boys and Girls Club of North Carolina, the North Carolina Association of Public Charter Schools and VolunteerNC (the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service),” according to a press release from Governor Cooper’s Office.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].