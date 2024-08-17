LUMBERTON — A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Lumber River, which remained well above the 13-feet flood stage late Friday. Forecasters said Friday the river will continue to fall in the coming days, but Robeson County residents should be aware that the river will remain over the 13-foot level until at least Wednesday.

The Lumber River crested at 21.48 feet a little before 4 p.m. on Monday. That pushed the river into the Major Flood category, sending floodwaters in fields, roads and other lowland areas in the greater Robeson County region.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, the river had fallen to 19 feet — Moderate flooding. By 8 p.m. today (Saturday), it is expected to be below the 16-foot level, categorized as Minor flooding.

Still, residents living near the Lumber can expect high water until at least Wednesday.

On Friday, the water was moving fast through trees and other recreation areas at the Princess Anne Access Area, part of the Lumber River State Park. Park visitors should be prepared to turn around when they find high water.

FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service’s Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South

Carolina and North Carolina:

-Lumber River Near Lumberton affecting Robeson County.

-Lumber River, 1 SE Nichols affecting Marion, Horry and Dillon counties.

-Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Florence and Marion counties.

-Little Pee Dee River At Galivants Ferry affecting Marion and Horry counties.

-Waccamaw River near Longs affecting Columbus, Horry and Brunswick counties.

-Waccamaw River near Freeland affecting Columbus and Brunswick counties.

-Waccamaw River at Conway affecting Horry County.

PRECAUTION

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” states the mantra on all reports coming from the National Weather Service. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

Debby’s floodwaters have claimed the life of one driver who was swept away Sunday by less than a foot of water in south Robeson County..

On Tuesday, Rick Neuherz, Senior Service Hydrologist with NOAA, said while many rivers, once in flood stage, have fallen in level to be less of a threat.

But the Lumber River continues be a threat.

“Extensive flooding occurs along the river,” Neuherz stated in his Tuesday update. “Over 50 dwellings will be inundated or isolated due to the flood waters and several roads will be closed especially in the Pines area and Coxs Pond area. Carthage Road may be completely covered with water.”

Resources Available

In response to Hurricane Debby, Lumber River United Way has created a recovery fund “to assist our most vulnerable communities,” said Tate Johnson, executive director of the Lumber River United Way.

“Flooding has been reported in Bladenboro, Lumberton and Raeford, to name a few,” Johnson said. “Please consider supporting your neighbors who may be flooded, without power, have lost food and medications, or have been displaced.”

“During natural or man-made disasters, Lumber River United Way quickly mobilizes resources to support individuals and families when needed,” Johnson said. “Our network is there when disasters strike, including raising funds, connecting those in need to critical resources like food, water, and shelter, activating volunteers and engaging local partners to ensure our community’s stability.”

Donations may be mailed to PO Box 2652, Lumberton, NC 28359, or online at https://www.lumberriveruw.org/debby.

In addition, NC 211 requests during disasters include connecting people to shelters, emergency food, medical care, clean-up and sanitation services, and access to government programs.

Lumber River United Way’s vision is that all communities can anticipate, withstand, and recover from these events because they are better prepared and have the necessary resources.

“By giving to the LRUW Hurricane Debby Recovery Fund, you play a significant role in ensuring that communities are equipped to respond and support the long-term recovery after a disaster,” Johnson said,.

About Lumber River United Way

“We unite to create positive, lasting change for people in need, Johnson said. “We are a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to solving the most pressing health and human service needs by assisting people in Bladen, Dillon, Hoke, and Robeson Counties. We work every day to achieve our vision and mission by focusing on the four foundations for building better lives: Health, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs/Crisis Services.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].