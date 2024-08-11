RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper and state leaders urged people to continue exercising caution throughout the weekend as Tropical System Debby exits North Carolina. Riverine flooding and additional showers and thunderstorms increasing the risk of flash flooding throughout the state will continue to be felt throughout the weekend. The State Emergency Response Team remains engaged in response to impacts from Tropical System Debby.

Tornadoes caused by Debby were reported in Franklin, Sampson, Pender, Greene and Wilson counties, causing structural damages and debris. Power outages totaled nearly 480,000 power outages with approximately 20,000 outages remaining as of Friday morning.

“North Carolinians should continue to exercise caution and heed directions from Emergency Management officials in the coming days,” said Governor Cooper. “Though the storm is moving out of our state, the impacts of flooding and heavy rainfall may still be felt through the weekend and early next week.”

River systems across the state are forecast to reach moderate or major flood stage in the next several days, including the Cape Fear, Neuse, Black, North East Cape Fear, Lumber, Tar and Haw rivers. Heavy rainfall from Debby also impacted dams in Cumberland and Harnett on Thursday, and the State Emergency Response Team is monitoring potential impacts to other dams across the state. Swiftwater rescue teams and more than 370 soldiers and airmen from the North Carolina National Guard remain on standby to respond to potential impacts. As of Friday morning, the North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Teams have had 170 interactions, including structures searched and individuals evacuated or rescued.

“As the rivers crest in the coming days and clean up begins in areas that have experienced damage, please avoid travel, if possible,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “If you must travel, please visit DriveNC.gov to check roadway status.”

North Carolina residents should remain vigilant through the weekend for potential impacts from flooding. The North Carolina Flood Inundation and Mapping Alert Network of NC FIMAN provides flood information and access to the state’s nearly 600 river flood gauges. Visit FIMAN.NC.GOV and sign up for alerts from the gauges closest to your residence.

Residents are encouraged to follow reliable sources of information from the National Weather Service, local media outlets, and local emergency management authorities. Information regarding sheltering options and power outages can be found via county websites or visit ReadyNC.gov, or by calling 211 for emergency information.

North Carolinians can call the following numbers for resources and information:

Call 511 or 877-511-4662 for information on road conditions.

Call 211 or 888-892-1162 for resources.