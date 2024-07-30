PARKTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are investigating the death of an individual who was found in a body of water in the area of Conaster Dr. and Plateau Lane, Parkton by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division. Investigators were following up on information gathered during the investigation of a missing person when the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter located the deceased.

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Tree Removal Team, Lumberton Rescue and EMS, North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, Robeson County EMS and Parkton Fire Department assisted during the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

View Image(s) at: https://cdn.myocv.com/ocvapps/a92228358/files/66a96631aa73e-IMG_7704.jpeg

https://cdn.myocv.com/ocvapps/a92228358/files/66a966320df7a-IMG_7696.jpeg

https://cdn.myocv.com/ocvapps/a92228358/files/66a96632878e0-IMG_7695.jpegShared from the Robeson County Sheriff NC app at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a92228358