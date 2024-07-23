LUMBERTON — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this month near Lumberton, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Nalyjah Alford, 22, of Fairmont was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Minor Present and Felony Conspiracy. The charges are in relation to the death of Terry Leach Jr., 23, of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 27, at about 5:30 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1300 block of Wiregrass Road, Lumberton in reference to an individual who was shot. Leach was found suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived. He died from his injuries, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 2, Shyheim Devonte Alford, 24, of Fairmont was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Minor Present.

Nalyjah and Shyheim Alford are in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The Lumberton Police Department and Fairmont Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a statement on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

