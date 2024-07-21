LUMBERTON — Students and parents of students enrolled within the Public Schools of Robeson County for the 2024-2025 academic year are invited to attend the Back to School Celebration on Aug. 10. The event will take place on Saturday, August 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southeastern Agricultural Center, located at 1027 US 74 ALT, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

School supplies lists will be available at each school’s booth. School supplies and backpacks also will be available.

“As we gear up for an exciting year ahead, we want to invite students, parents, and guardians to join us at the Back to School Celebration at the Southeastern Agricultural Center,” said PSRC Family Engagement Specialist Brendalyn Thompson.

Thompson also shared about PSRC Family Engagement’s mission and how important it is to partner with families during the educational process to support student learning outcomes.

“We are excited to meet families at the event and we want to remind them that we are committed to supporting and partnering with them to strengthen the relationships between the school and the home. We know that our students are constantly learning and we want our families to know important strategies to support learning at home. Families, we encourage you to reach out with any questions or explore opportunities to join the district’s Parent Advisory Committee or your child’s school’s PTA/PTO group,” Thompson said. For more information about the event, please contact Brendalyn Thompson at [email protected] or by calling 910-671-6000 ext. 3560.