PEMBRKE — The Hertford County Board of Commissioners has appointed Oryan Lowry as the new county manager effective Aug. 1.

Lowry will assume the county manager appointment from Interim County Manager Kevin Patterson, who will serve as through July 30.

Arriving from Pembroke, Lowry brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effective leadership to his new role, according to a press release from Hertford County.

Currently serving as the Town Manager for the Town of Grifton, Lowry “has demonstrated a dedication to public service and a commitment to community development throughout his career,” according to the Hertford County statement.

Lowry earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, as well as a bachelor’s degree in biology.

On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, Chairman Andre M. Lassiter Sr. stated, “In his new position, Lowry will oversee the day-to-day operations of Hertford County Government, working closely with the Board of Commissioners, County staff, elected officials, citizens, and community stakeholders to address the needs and priorities of Hertford County. His extensive experience in municipal management and his commitment to fostering transparent, accountable governance make him well-equipped to lead Hertford County into a successful future.”

“I am well prepared for the next step in my career,” Lowry said. “I understand the importance of working effectively with others holding diverse perspectives and partnering with outstanding and competent staff along with an engaged County to carry out the strategic priorities of Hertford County. My focus has always been to build relationships with clients, coworkers, and management and to ambitiously work at my job with both fervor and dedication. Hertford County deserves my very best and I strive to deliver the very best every day.”