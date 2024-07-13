LUMBERTON — The Robeson County School Board meet on Tuesday to swear in the 2024-2025 board members and determine the board chair.

Votes for the board members were cast in March.

Incumbent board members Vonta Leach, Craig Lowry, John Simmons, Crystal Monroe, Terry Locklear and Henry Brewer each won their bids to retain their seats and were sworn in.

Terry Locklear was sworn in at an earlier date as he was unable to attend the meeting.

Incumbent board member Randy Lawson lost his seat to Bradley Phillips and Kristy Fields unseated William Gentry. Fields and Phillips were sworn in during the meeting.

The board then voted for Chair and Vice Chair. Vonta Leach and Greg Lowrey were the candidates. Leach won and was sworn in. Lowrey was a candidate for vice chair alongside Tre’ Britt. Britt won and was sworn in.

In other action:

Dr. Windy Dorsey Carr, PSRC assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability, shared the names of National Beta Convention winners during the meeting. Those PSRC students will attend a board meeting at a later date for additional recognition.

Additionally, Jamie Burney, who serves as the South Robeson Middle School’s Beta Club sponsor and an NC Beta Council member and lifetime status sponsor, presented student Terrell McNeill with a plaque honoring his election as secretary for the National Junior Beta Club.

Terrell is the first NC state officer to be elected as National Junior Beta’s secretary.

The following items were approved by the PSRC Board of Education:

– EC Providers Contracts List 2024-2025

– Financial Report

– Certified/Classified Personnel

