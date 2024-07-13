LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern Family Medicine Resident Ishan Sahu, MD, has been appointed for a one-year term to the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians Statewide Committee on Advocacy.

Sahu, a third-year resident who is finishing his last year of training, said he is extremely passionate about advocating for his community, education and orthopedic and sports medicine.

During his time at UNC Health Southeastern, he has worked on the sidelines providing care to the Lumberton High School Pirates, Red Springs High School Raiders, and St. Pauls High School Bulldogs.

He has also represented UNC Health Southeastern nationally at the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine conference presenting topics about sports injury medicine in Baltimore, MD. He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his patients here in Robeson County through the Walk with a Doc program.