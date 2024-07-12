LUMBERTON — A Flood Watch has been issued for the greater Robeson County area, which means residents in flood prone areas should be aware of changing conditions that may elevate the Flood Watch to a Flood Warning. In that case anyone in flood prone areas should seek high ground immediately.

National Weather Service forecasters said Friday morning that “flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible and that the Flood Watch is expected to be in place through Wednesday.

Additionally, NWS forecasters said “Heat Advisory conditions may return this weekend through the middle of next week for the Greater Robeson County area.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].

