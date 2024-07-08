Several firearms seized during investigation

David Kennard

The Robesonian

RED SPRINGS — A woman and her 2-year-old child were injured in a home Tuesday in crossfire between several shooters, one of whom was in the home near the woman and child.

County authorities told the Robesonian over the weekend that three arrests have been made in connection to the Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of New Mexico Drive in Red Springs. “Upon the arrival of the deputies, one female and her 2-year-old child were located suffering from injuries as a result of their residence being shot into,” according to a statement from The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “The female and child were not involved in the altercation between the two groups.”

Deputies stated they also found a third person — determined to be a suspect in the shooting — in the home who was also injured during the shooting. Searches and charges

During the investigation, which included a search of two residences, “several firearms were located and seized,” according to the statement released by the Sheriff’s Office.

“Nichole Danielle Oxendine, 40, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly with intent to kill, two (2) counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, and felony conspiracy,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Elijah I. Chandler, 18, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony conspiracy, felony possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Oxendine and Chandler are in custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

“A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony conspiracy, felony possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen firearm,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “The juvenile is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.”

Community assistance

Anyone with information about the case or any other cases is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a prepared statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt,”

The Sheriff’s Office also included the following statement on social media: “The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” according to the statement. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].