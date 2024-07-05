With Fourth of July celebrations, let us also remember the sacrifice of the men and women in uniform who have kept this country free. May God bless you, our troops, and the United States of America.

This past week in DC, I joined my colleagues on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in passing legislation to improve our nation’s water resources infrastructure, which includes specific provisions to benefit Southeastern North Carolina. I also enjoyed meeting with North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District Art Competition winner. Keep reading below for more information and important resources.

This Week in DC

Securing Critical Water & Flood Prevention Provisions for North Carolina

This week, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2024.

As chairman of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee, I played a key role in drafting this legislation and securing priorities specific to Southeastern North Carolina, including flood resiliency and beach renourishment projects.

This bipartisan legislative package improves our nation’s ports and harbors and inland navigation networks, strengthens U.S. and international commerce, and will help improve protection of communities during national disasters.

The provisions of this bill touch every aspect of our water resources across the country, positively impacting the very way of life for every American.

I’m pleased this bill passed out of committee with strong bipartisan support, and I look forward to its passage on the House floor in the coming weeks. Click here to read more about WRDA, including the North Carolina priorities included in the bill.

Congratulating NC-07 Congressional Art Competition Winner

It was a privilege to welcome Morgan Ward, a student at South View High School in Hope Mills, to the Capitol this week. Morgan is the winner of this year’s Congressional Art Competition for North Carolina’s 7th District!

Morgan’s vibrant artwork is a great representation of her talent and will surely catch the eye of every visitor, staffer, and Member of Congress as they pass by it in the U.S. Capitol every day. Every year, I am reminded of the impressive creativity throughout our district. Special thanks to each student who participated in this year’s competition.

Please join me in congratulating Morgan on this achievement. If you would like to visit the U.S. Capitol and see her artwork in person, you can schedule a tour by going online to https://rouzer.house.gov/forms/tourrequest/.

Resources

Enter the 2024 Congressional App Challenge: Every year, middle and high school students participate in the Congressional App Challenge. This nationwide competition encourages students to learn how to code by creating their own applications allowing students to showcase their skills in programming and computer science while supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. Students can register TODAY for the 2024 Congressional App Challenge and start coding their apps now! The competition deadline is October 24, 2024, at 12:00 pm EST. Click here to read more about the submission deadlines and instructions.

Mobile Office Hours: If you are having trouble working with a federal agency, my office may be able to help resolve the problem or get the information you need. Through my Mobile Office Hours Program, my staff is available throughout North Carolina’s 7th District to bring congressional services to a convenient location so you can obtain in-person assistance. Please stop by if there is anything my team and I can do to help! Click here for upcoming dates and locations in July.

New Passport Agencies: The State Department announced its plan to establish six new passport agencies, including one in Charlotte, North Carolina. This new agency will provide service to travelers with urgent travel needs (travel within 14 days or less). Follow @travelgov on social media and visit travel.state.gov/passport for the latest passport information. If you would like my help with a passport issue, please fill out my casework form and my office will get in touch with you.

This Week’s Good News Story

For this week’s good news story, I’m honored to recognize Ms. Tressie Gore from Supply, North Carolina who recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

According to the Brunswick Beacon, “Ms. Gore was surprised by friends, four generations of family and a breakfast honoring the century of Tressie’s life, filled with strong faith, hard work and love. The birthday gal has lived in Supply and been a member of Little Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Supply her whole life. Gore said her faith in God is the reason she still stands strong at 100-years-old. ‘Amen the good Lord, trust in him,’ she said.” Please join me in extending warmest wishes to Ms. Tressie Gore for a very Happy 100th Birthday!!

Closing thoughts…

“Nothing but harmony, honesty, industry and frugality are necessary to make us a great and happy nation.” — George Washington

Sincerely,

U.S. Rep. David Rouzer represents voters in the 7th District of North Carolina. Reach him locally at 550 N. Chestnut St., Suite 152, Lumberton, 910-702-6140, or 2333 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, 202-225-2731,