Homicide team investigating

Lumberton shooting death

LUMBERTON — On Thursday at approximately 5:30pm, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1300 block of Wiregrass Road in Lumberton in reference to a person who had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly after that, the man died from his injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Suspect arrested in

Fairmont homicide

DILLON — Today, Jason Tyvon McRae, 32, of Dillon was arrested and charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by felon, first degree burglary, discharge firearm in an enclosure to incite fear, and felony conspiracy. The charges are in relation to the death of Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont. McRae was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at approximately 12:45am, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 9310 Hwy 130 By-Pass, Fairmont, NC in reference to an individual shot. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Campbell was found inside of the residence deceased.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Division. Fairmont Police Department officers also responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Source: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office