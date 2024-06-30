LUMBERTON – The Insurance Pre-licensing Academy at Robeson Community College started in February of 2023 through a grant received by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

The program teaches and prepares students for three fields of insurance licensure in the State of North Carolina – life, health, and Medicare, which is also known as long-term care.

One student, Jorden Addams of Red Springs, has successfully passed all three examinations and has become a licensed agent in all three categories.

“This was not easy,” stated Julie Baxley, the director of Workforce Solutions at Robeson Community College. “I am so proud of her for getting all three licensures.”

Baxley once was an insurance agent herself, so she knows how hard of a process passing the examinations can be.

“Most of our students will take one or two of the exams,” stated Baxley. “But she’s the first since we started the academy to successfully complete all three.”

“The exams were pretty tough,” stated Addams. “But we had a great instructor, Donald Oxendine. I took a lot of notes and that helped reinforce the information in my brain.”

Addams isn’t just celebrating her success on the exams; she has also obtained a job at Lincoln-Heritage in Lumberton selling life insurance.

“I got the job after attending the Spring 2024 job fair at RCC,” stated Adams. “I have not made my first sale yet, but I am practicing my presentation and I am hoping to make the first sale soon.”

Addams says that she is working on commission, which being brand new to the industry can present financial challenges, but says she’s going to persevere and see the process through.

“I will probably work a part-time job until I can get my clientele built up,” Addams said. “Once the income starts coming in, everything will fall into place.”

Thankful for the opportunity to work in the industry, Addams says that the Insurance Academy has helped provide hope and direction for her life.

“I had been unemployed for over a year,” stated Addams, who moved to Red Springs from Richmond, VA after losing her job. “It takes a different angle to work in this area because it is so rural, so when I saw this opportunity, I made an appointment to learn more about the class, RCC assisted me and went on to complete the program and all the tests.”

The insurance academy provides a grant for minority students through Blue Cross Blue Shield. It is a part of BCBS’s efforts to increase diversity in the insurance sector.

“The grant I received paid for the classes,” Addams added. “It paid for the first attempt on the exams, and if it were not for Blue Cross Blue Shield, I would not have been able to do this without them.”

“Blue Cross Blue Shield allots a certain amount per student,” Baxley explained. “This allotment covers costs for tuition, laptop, training, and whatever is left, the student can use towards the examinations.”

The insurance pre-licensing academy is helping to change lives, not just for those who buy insurance but for those who become agents.

“I don’t have a car right now,” Addams said. “And my son is autistic, so doing this academy has given me the ability to work from home and that means a lot… I am trying to get back on my feet, and hopefully soon things will take off for me.”

Even without a car, Addams did not let that obstacle get in her way. Even getting fingerprinted after passing the background check seemed like it was going to be yet another deterrent, but Addams was able to get that done with no problem.

“I had to find someone to drive me to Troy to get fingerprinted,” Addams said laughing at the irony. “The State of North Carolina requires agents have electronic fingerprinting, and Robeson County does not offer that, and neither does any of the surrounding counties… So, all of this was not an easy process. It was a lot to have to drive an hour and fifteen minutes to get that done.”

Baxley says that she understood the transportation issues Addams was having, and worked with her to ensure she could come to the classes.

“We talked about options and she had to find someone to bring her, but she was determined to get to class,” Baxley said. “She really wanted to take the training, with life insurance, there are

all kinds of opportunities… She just needs to get her name out in the community and work the leads she is given, and she’ll be very successful in the future.”

With the support she continues to receive from her instructor and others at RCC, Addams says she’s appreciated the push and will continue to do her best to so she can see the victory that’s awaiting her.

“Getting here has not been easy, but it has been definitely worth it,” Addams says. “What you put in is what you’ll get out.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Insurance Pre-Licensing Academy at Robeson Community College, please contact Julie Baxley at 910-272-3671 or [email protected].

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].