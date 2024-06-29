Robeson County’s Fair Board will hold the 78th Annual Fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5

During your visit, make sure to see creations from crafters, gardeners and bakers.

The Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair board has set the date for the this year’s fair to run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5.

An abundance of food will be available at the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair set to open on Sept. 7.

Lynlee Martin earned a grand champion title in 2022 during the 4-H Youth Heifer/Steer Show at the Robeson County Regional Agricultural Fair.

LUMBERTON — According to the fair’s website, the fair started in 1947 as a Farmers’ Festival and was conducted after the formation of The Robeson County Agricultural and Industrial Exposition Inc. The first one lasted one day, October 7. It rained throughout the day, but the planned parade still marched on and over 10,000 people came by to watch.

The following year, the Farmers’ Festival was extended to a three-day event and started to become the bustling event it is today. The 2024 fair will have a large variety of vendors and entertainers, along with exhibits and events for all ages.

Fair President Timothy Taylor says some of the popular returning events will include several contests such as the Cheerleading Contest, Carolina Helicopter Rides, Senior Day, Lew-E’s Comedy Circus, and many others.

One of the new acts is The High-Flying Page, a family aerobatic act that performs a high wire trapeze act. Another is the MythiCreatures dragon, which will perform on the midway. Both of these are daily events.

A new game at the fair is agri-golf, an interactive educational game that aims to teach its players about the agricultural history of Robeson County.

Big Rock Amusements is providing rides for the event, according to Taylor. They will bring 35 rides and 15 kiddie rides at a minimum. A new ride, the Tea Cups, will be at the fair, and the Zero Gravity and the Sea Ray Pirate Ship have been reworked.

Food vendors will have various options for sale, from staples like coffee, ice cream, and deep-fried foods to full meals, such as barbecued meats and fries.

One unique vendor listed on the fair site is The Shrimp, Fish & Lobster Barrel, which sells fish, shrimp, lobster, and fries. Taylor says that the list is still growing, as the Fair Board is still booking vendors.

Arts and Crafts vendors will be around the fair as well, selling their homemade products.

According to the fair website, Mega Pass tickets will be available for purchase in August. The Mega Pass costs $25 and allows free entry and unlimited rides.

Advance Tickets for unlimited rides and admission will be $30 online from September 1-28 and $40 in person. After the 28th, an online deal will be available, providing entry and ride access for $35.

To book early tickets or to learn more about what the fair will have to offer and see its hours, visit robesoncountyfair.com.