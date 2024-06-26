Public Schools of Robeson County student resource officers train in local schools ahead of the approaching school year.

FAIRMONT — Seventeen Robeson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers participated in training Wednesday at the Robeson Community College Law Enforcement Training Center.

“This is probably one of the most important trainings we do as law enforcement. We’ve got to protect our children,” said Lewis Woodard, NC DPS Training Coordinator at Robeson Community College.

The law enforcement training center, which was formerly Green Grove Elementary School, allowed law enforcement officers to train in a school setting as they worked to clear classrooms filled with desks and mannequins.

School Resource Officers and some sheriff’s deputies participated in solo scenarios at the center. Officers had to navigate a hallway filled with smoke and simulated sounds of gunshots and children in distress. Later, School Resource Officers also navigated the area in team formations.

“They’ve got to be ready to respond at any minute to a situation that might happen while they’re there,” said Lt. Ricky Williams, Training Coordinator with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “They’ve got to be prepared and they’ve got to be ready to go. This just reinforces what they already know.”

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].