Robeson Community College is handing out T-shirts to participants of the college’s I’m Next event today at the college.

LUMBERTON — If you missed the first “I’m Next” event at Robeson Community College, you will have another opportunity on Tuesday, which promises to be even better than before.

The “I’m Next!” event will take place on the main campus in Lumberton from 4-7 p.m. in Building 13, the Student Center.

The Fest is named after the NextNC Scholarship, to help raise awareness of the education opportunity presented through this initiative.

The NextNC Scholarship provides at least $3,000 to qualified students who are eligible for in-state tuition and are from a household with a combined annual Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $80,000 or less.

All students have to do is fill out the FAFSA to determine eligibility.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone living in Robeson County, it is a game changer,” said Melissa Singler, RCC President. “About 80% of our county will qualify for this scholarship, which may provide an opportunity for students to experience college at essentially no cost or minimal cost, which is why we are hosting this event to get people on campus and to get those FAFSAs filled out.”

“I’m Next” Fest will offer students an opportunity to learn more about the scholarship as well as be a fun way to get to know faculty, staff, and other students at Robeson Community College.

“We want you to say ‘I’m Next’ and complete your FAFSA,” stated Vice President Dr. Johnny Smith. “When you say ‘I’m Next’ you’re saying you’re ready to get your degree and get started on a new path of discovery and transformation.”

Representatives from the Student Services Division – Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising and Counseling, and Records – will be on hand to answer questions about completing your RCC application, filing the FAFSA, registering for classes, and more.

“We will be rolling out the red carpet for everyone on June 25, so we would love to see our soon-to-be graduates from the Public Schools of Robeson County, our family members, our neighbors, our friends from church, and just anyone in the community that is seeking a better life, better skills, better jobs, and a better future,” Smith said.

If you are unable to attend on June 25, a similar event will take place on July 18.

Costs to attend Robeson Community College

With the NextNC covering at least $3,000 toward tuition, how much is the costs to attend Robeson Community College?

“The cost a student may pay depends heavily on how many credit hours they register for and their program of study – for example, several programs require uniforms like nursing, welding, cosmetology, and basic law enforcement training, which is an added expense,” said Sara Britt, from the registrar’s office.

According to the Registrar’s Office, the maximum cost for a full-time, in-state student attending Robeson Community College with 16 credit hours or more is $1,216.00 plus the cost of books, fees, supplies, tools, and uniforms. The cost per credit hour is $76.

“Most full-time students will only take 12-credit hours,” stated Britt. “That would be a total cost of $912 for tuition, plus books, fees, and other items needed based on the program the student is enrolled in.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].