Media Release

RED SPRINGS — A Scotland County man has been charged in relation to the shooting death of his father.

On Saturday at approximately 3:41 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 50 Dijour Drive, St. Pauls, 28384 in reference to an individual shot.

Ronnie Williams, 42, of St. Pauls was found suffering from a gunshot wound upon the arrival of the deputies and died from his injuries.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested Rashawn L. Williams at a residence in Laurinburg. Williams, 22, of Laurinburg was charged with first degree murder and placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

