LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook related to very hot weather expected in the greater Robeson County are in the coming days.

The outlook is for the areas of Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties as well as Inland Pender and Inland Brunswick counties.

Also included on the list are Marlboro and Darlington counties and the communities of Dillon, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg, inland Georgetown County and central and northern Horry counties in South Carolina.

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. … Thursday through Tuesday,” according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. “Hot and humid weather is expected this weekend into early next week with afternoon heat indices possibly reaching Heat Advisory levels (105 degrees), especially Sunday.”

The record high temperature for Robeson County for this date was 104 degrees set on June 21, 1933.