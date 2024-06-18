PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe hosted a Veteran Stand Down on Saturday, an event meant to provide food, shelter, health services and other assistance to veterans in need.

The Lumbee Tribe worked with Veteran Services of the Carolinas to host its third annual event, which had more than 100 veteran attendees.

UNC Health provided prostate exams free of charge to all attendees. Those who got them received a $15 Walmart gift card. Attendees could also receive a gift card if they went to four different stands around the event center.

The event also provided lunch, sponsored by Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Haircuts were available for any attendees who needed them.

Campbell Soup donated several pallets of soup to the event. The attendees were encouraged to take as much as they needed.

Many local businesses and service providers attended, including representatives from the VA and several housing assistance programs.

Each veteran attendee received a raffle ticket upon entry. Multiple winners were chosen after the meal was served. The big prize was a PitBoss grill.

Veteran Services Regional Coordinator Derek Pavlosky said, “We know that with inflation in today’s community, another incurred expense can lead people to homelessness or different stages of poverty.” He said the free medications and checkups veterans get through the VA are life-changing and crucial to keeping people safe and healthy.

Pavlosky also said that he aims to provide a safe environment for veterans to seek out and receive the help they need, as there can be a stigma associated with receiving assistance.

Veterans who need any form of assistance, including mental health services, are encouraged to call Veteran Services at 855-962-8387. “We have a service/care coordination team made up of veterans and veteran family members,” said Pavlosky. Those looking for social connections are also encouraged to contact the team.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].