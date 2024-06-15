Are you ready to revamp your lifestyle and make healthier choices? If so, the Med instead of Meds approach might be just what you need. It’s not merely about changing what you eat; it’s about embracing a whole new way of living. The Mediterranean Diet is known for its ability to promote health and reduce the risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and other chronic conditions through dietary tweaks and increased physical activity.

The Mediterranean Diet stands out as one of the most recommended dietary options, emphasizing wholesome eating and advocating for a plant-based approach. When you adopt the Mediterranean way of eating, your plate will overflow with delicious fruits, crisp vegetables, and heart-healthy olive oil. It’s not just tasty; it’s backed by researched based evidence.

As the sunnier days approach, bringing with them an array of locally grown goodies from our farmers, there’s no better time to adopt a healthier diet. The Robeson County Farmers Market is an excellent source of fresh, seasonal delights while also bolstering our local agricultural community. Join North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, and the Robeson County Farmers Market for the annual Summer Extravaganza on Saturday, June 22. Be sure to drop by for free, tasty food samples and show your support to our local producers. A quick reminder, the Robeson County Farmers Market has relocated to the corner of 3rd Street and Water Street, Downtown Lumberton.

Unlike trendy diets that come and go, the Mediterranean way of eating isn’t about deprivation; it’s a flavorful journey toward improved well-being. Sure, change can be challenging, but by adopting this dietary approach, you and your loved ones stand to gain both physically and emotionally.

So, what does it mean to eat the Med way? Here are the seven fundamental principles:

Change your Proteins: Transition to plant-based proteins like beans and legumes, while incorporating seafood and white-meat poultry regularly.

Swap your Fat: Replace saturated fats with heart-healthy olive oil; a staple in Mediterranean cuisine.

Eat More Vegetables: Load up on a variety of colorful veggies, focusing on leafy greens like kale and spinach.

Eat More Fruit: Satisfy your sweet cravings with fresh, seasonal fruits bursting with flavor and nutrients.

Snack on Nuts and Seeds: Fuel up with nutrient-rich snacks like nuts and seeds, perfect for curbing hunger between meals.

Make Your Grains Whole: Opt for whole grains such as quinoa and brown rice for sustained energy and essential nutrients.

Rethink Your Sweets: Enjoy sugary treats in moderation, reserving them for occasional indulgences.

Join me on a journey to a healthier lifestyle by participating in a series of informative, educational classes on the Mediterranean Diet at WellCare located at 6661 NC Hwy 41 North in Lumberton.

These sessions will run every Tuesday from July 2nd to August 6th, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., delving into the principles of Mediterranean eating and providing practical tips and resources to empower participants on their wellness journey and transition to the Mediterranean way of eating. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Please go online tyo https://go.ncsu.edu/medsmeds to register to secure your spot.

Wendy Maynor is the Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent. Reach her at 910-671-3276, by Email at [email protected], or visit http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.