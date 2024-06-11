FAIRMONT — The town’s Job Opportunities and Business Support (J.O.B.S.) Team held its monthly meeting on June 10. Mayor Charles Kemp first started the J.O.B.S. team during his first terms as mayor, 2005-2013, and revived the program when he retook office in 2021.

Kemp said his main goal with the team is to boost job availability within Fairmont and to support local businesses, helping the economy to grow.

The J.O.B.S. Team consists of Kemp, Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, Clarence McNeill, A.J. Johnson, Dr. George Hogan, Marion Rainey, Jill Veckers and Beth Wailkerson.

501c3 Application Status

The J.O.B.S. Team is looking to establish itself as a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Receiving the designation would allow the organization to petition for grants to more effectively make changes in the community.

Chestnut said that as long as a plan is in place for the change, the designation could be granted toward the end of 2024. Board members will work on establishing bylaws this month and will present a draft at the next meeting in July.

Project Forward Status

Project FWD, otherwise known as Project Forward, is in the planning stage and does not yet have a rollout date.

The goal is to create job opportunities for the unemployed and assist them in receiving a construction certification.

Kemp said this will achieve two goals simultaneously: creating jobs and adding homes to the town. He said the project is a compromise between Habitat for Humanity and a transitional housing program. The houses that are intended to be built as a result of this project will be similar to modular houses. They will be built in sections in a separate facility and transported to the final site, where the sections will be assembled.

Kemp said he hopes that this will lower the cost, allowing more people to live in these homes.

While Project FWD does not currently have funding, the estimated amount needed to launch the program is approximately $100,000, according to town officials.

Chestnut said he plans to wait to request funding for this project until the town’s budget is accepted at the end of the month, as it would add unnecessary complications for both processes.

Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Johnson and Vice President Tony Mackey will resign at the end of the month.

Chestnut said that their decision stemmed from lack time to dedicate to the Chamber, though they’re still active members of their community, and chose to relinquish the seats so that people who do have the time can fill their roles.

An election by Chamber members will take place for the leadership positions in September.

Job Fair

NCWorks will collaborate with the Town of Fairmont to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 26 in the Fairmont Heritage Center.

Chestnut said Campbell Soup is looking to expand its job offerings in the area — more details will be presented in the coming days.

Upcoming Town Meetings

The Chamber of Commerce will conduct a meeting at 6 p.m. on June 13 at 406 S. Main St.

A Downtown Streetscape Open House will take place 4-6 p.m. on June 18 in the Fairmont Heritage Center. Interested residents may view and make recommendations on the plans for the redevelopment of the downtown area.

The Board of Commissioners will host a meeting on at 6 p.m. on June 18 in the Fairmont Heritage Center.

Reach Victoria Sanderson by email at [email protected].