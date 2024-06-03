PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina celebrated Thursday the opening of its newest community, “DreamCatcher Arrow Point.”

The rental community has 12 homes behind the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex in Pembroke.

As part of Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first six families received keys to their homes.

The DreamCatcher communities includes homes built on three different sites throughout the Lumbee Tribal Territory. These communities were built with funding from the Golden Leaf Foundation, a HUD Title VI Loan and NAHASDA Funds.

Lumbee John Chairman Lowery told attendees at Thursdy’s event that more communities are planned.

“The Tribal Council has approved additional housing opportunities and we are moving forward with additional housing subdivisions throughout the territory,” Lowery said. “As my administration is preparing our budget for the upcoming year, we will have more money in there to do infrastructure and other things with our other subdivisions that we are planning. My vision as chairman has been to have home ownership. These are rental properties. We are moving forward with homeownership homes and we also [are] moving forward with senior homes.”

