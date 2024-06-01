MAXTON — A Purnell Swett High School senior was recently presented with the Battle of the Books Scholarship given by former PSRC Media Supervisor Dr. Etta Baldwin.

Ariana Spivey was presented with the $500 Battle of the Books Scholarship on Thursday at Purnell Swett High School.

Spivey plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in the fall and major in nursing.

“Ariana has always been a good student who liked stories, but being a part of the Battle of the Books team really elevated her love of reading and school. Battle of the Books also developed many life skills which have helped her excel in her academic career,” said Dorothy Hunt, Spivey’s mom.

“Her dream is to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. We are extremely proud of Ariana and are excited about her bright future. We are so appreciative of this opportunity and trust that Dr. Baldwin, Mrs. Humphrey, and PSRC has shown in Ariana. Your contribution to her academic career will help her achieve this goal. We thank you so much,” Hunt added.

Dr. Baldwin established the scholarship in 2023 to promote the love of reading and encourage students to participate in the Battle of the Books Competition.

To be eligible, students were to be accepted at a two or four-year post-secondary educational institution, submit a completed application for the scholarship and have participated and competed in the Public Schools of Robeson County Battle of the Books program for at least one school year within their academic career.

“The Battle of the Books not only deepened my love for reading but also developed my teamwork, time management, and critical thinking skills,” Spivey wrote in her essay included in the scholarship application. “I feel like these experiences have been very beneficial to my success as a high school student and developed my passion for reading.”

There were nine applications submitted by scholarship applicants. The scholarship committee chose the recipient of the scholarship.

“The Battle of the Books has played a significant role in my life, both personally and academically. It has given me pivotal skills needed for the future, fostered a love for reading, and has expanded my perspectives of life. I was taught the value of hard work and teamwork which will guide me in the future as I pursue my goals in higher education. I feel this is an essential program as it cultivates essential skills needed for academic pursuits,” Spivey wrote.

