LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate improved slighly in April acccording to data released Friday by the the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

In April, the most recent month for which data is available, the county saw a decreased in unemployment from 5.1% in March to 4.6% in April.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in April.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.8 percent while Greene, Buncombe and Ashe Counties each had the lowest at 2.6 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.5 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.7 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.3 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 94 counties, decreased in five, and remained unchanged in one. All fifteen metro areas experienced rate increases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in April by 11,615 to 5,082,611, while those unemployed decreased by 21,921 to 173,684. Since April 2023, the number of workers employed statewide increased 27,576, while those unemployed increased 20,487.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2024 when the statewide unemployment rate for May 2024 will be released.

Significant economic news in Robeson County was released Tuesday when Campbell Soup Company announced it had selected Robeson County as the location of a $150 million investment and expansion of its soup and broth production at its Maxton facility. The company said it expected to increase its workforce by 100 employees.