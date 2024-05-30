LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College (RCC) broke ground Wednesday at the site of its new Electrical Lineman program, established in partnership with power company Lumbee River EMC (LREMC).

According to Jonas Locklear, the program head, LREMC estimates that the pole yard will be fully built in about two weeks.

The first cohort, consisting of 15 students, will begin on July 16. Each cohort will take 12 weeks to complete.

“Within the year (July 2024 to July 2025), we’re trying to run three cohorts,” Locklear said.

Electrical Linemen install power lines, install insulators, test electrical equipment and climb poles to work with the live electricity flowing through the lines.

These individuals fill a vital role in rural communities prone to severe weather and power disruptions, according to LREMC officials.

The ceremony began with a statement from Shirley Stockton, chair of the Board of Trustees, who said that the groundbreaking was a milestone for RCC, as the college is now able to provide “excellent education and training for the next generation of electrical linemen.” An invocation prayer followed her statements.

Melissa Singler, RCC president, spoke after the invocation.

“The establishment of this lineman school promises to bring about positive change both locally and regionally,” Singlar said. “This school is going to surpass our county lines. I’m getting calls from some of our partners and from areas far outside of Robeson County.”

Singler also said that LREMC assists with the curriculum, equipment, and finding qualified instructors.

Jon Locklear of LREMC expressed his goal of creating jobs for the graduates of the program.

“We want to be able to support our communities,” he said. “Because if we can invest in the students that are coming to this program, then they’re going to invest in our community.”

Locklear said he hopes to help create success for the lineman students that will last.

The ceremony concluded with the program staff and LREMC team donning helmets and shovels to ceremoniously break ground on the new pole site.

