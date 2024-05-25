LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County held a ceremony Tuesday to recognize retirees, national board certification recipients, teachers of the year, teacher assistants of the year and the district-level beginning teacher, teacher assistant, teacher and principal of the year.
The school district named Foris Allen the 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher Assistant of Year, Sarah Griffin-Greene the 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher of the Year, Alisa Hammonds the 2024-2025 PSRC Beginning Teacher of the Year, and Pembroke Elementary School Principal Joanna Hunt the 2024-2025 PSRC Principal of the Year.
Ryan Sampson of Horace Mann Insurance also presented a $250 check to 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher of the Year Sarah Griffin-Greene.
Purnell Swett High School educators Corey Deese and Tracy Locklear were honored as national board-certified teachers during the ceremony.
“I would like to thank each of you for your service and commitment to student success,” PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson said in a statement.
“The ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our staff and to show them how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice to ensure our students receive the best education possible,” said PSRC Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jamal Campbell in a statement.
