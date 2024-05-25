Pembroke Elementary School Principal Joanna Hunt, middle, was recognized Tuesday as the 2024-2025 PSRC Principal of the Year. Hunt is pictured with Nakeia Mckiver, PSRC Director of Personnel, second from right, PSRC Board of Education members and PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

Rowland-Norment Elementary Teacher Sarah Griffin-Greene, second from right, was named the 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher of the Year during a recent recognition ceremony held by PSRC. She is pictured with RNES Principal Dr. Joanna Cole and Dr. Renee Steele, PSRC Director of Licensure, right, and PSRC Board of Education members.

St. Pauls Elementary Teacher Assistant Foris Allen, third from right, was named the 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher Assistant of Year. She is pictured with SPES Principal Lisa Washington, right, PSRC Board of Education members and PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. The recognition was given during a ceremony where the school district honored retirees and other personnel.

Rowland-Norment Elementary Educator Alisa Hammonds, middle, receives Tuesday the 2024-2025 PSRC Beginning Teacher of the Year Recognition as RNES Principal Dr. Joanna Cole, left, and Courtney Sutton, PSRC Director of Classified Personnel, stand by her side. The recognition was given during a ceremony where the school district honored retirees and other personnel.

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County held a ceremony Tuesday to recognize retirees, national board certification recipients, teachers of the year, teacher assistants of the year and the district-level beginning teacher, teacher assistant, teacher and principal of the year.

The school district named Foris Allen the 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher Assistant of Year, Sarah Griffin-Greene the 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher of the Year, Alisa Hammonds the 2024-2025 PSRC Beginning Teacher of the Year, and Pembroke Elementary School Principal Joanna Hunt the 2024-2025 PSRC Principal of the Year.

Ryan Sampson of Horace Mann Insurance also presented a $250 check to 2024-2025 PSRC Teacher of the Year Sarah Griffin-Greene.

Purnell Swett High School educators Corey Deese and Tracy Locklear were honored as national board-certified teachers during the ceremony.

“I would like to thank each of you for your service and commitment to student success,” PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson said in a statement.

“The ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our staff and to show them how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice to ensure our students receive the best education possible,” said PSRC Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jamal Campbell in a statement.

************

The following individuals were recognized as school-level 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year:

Logan S. Oxendine, Deep Branch Elementary

Valen Rogers, East Robeson Elementary

Nancy Fletcher, Fairgrove Elementary

Chanda P. Hughes, Fairmont High School

Betty Buie, Fairmont Middle School

Ziena Walker, L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School

Stacy Britt, Littlefield Middle School

Ashlee Hunt, Long Branch Elementary

Crystal R. Hayes, Lumberton High School

Jackie L Collins Lumberton Junior High School

Lynn Jones Blanks, Magnolia Elementary

Rick Navarrete, Orrum Middle School

Christopher Sanderson, Oxendine Elementary

Cathy L. Jones, Parkton Elementary

Tyler C. Dial, Pembroke Elementary

Stephanie McGirt, Pembroke Middle School

Rebecca Cole, Peterson Elementary

Melissa Howell, Piney Grove Elementary

Amy Woods-Locklear, Prospect Elementary

John C. Allen, PSRC Early College

Chris McIntyre, Purnell Swett High School

Nicole M Strickland, Red Springs High School

Edward Alfred Henderson II, Red Springs Middle School

Christy Hammonds, Rex-Rennert Elementary

John Eric Jones, Robeson County Career Center

Diana Williamson-Pauley, Rosenwald Elementary

Sarah Griffin-Greene, Rowland-Norment Elementary

Lawanda D. Scott, Shining Stars Preschool

Rowena Marca Bullard-Adeyemi, South Robeson Middle School

Alexis Lewis-Smith, Southside Ashpole Elementary

April L Oxendine, St. Pauls Elementary

Alissa Hall, St. Pauls High School

Kevin Hall, St. Pauls Middle School

Kelly N. Daniels, Tanglewood Elementary

Johnathan W. Hunt, Townsend Elementary

Pat C. Harris, Union Chapel Elementary

Rhonda Strickland Dial, Union Elementary

Vanessa McNair, W.H. Knuckles Elementary

The following individuals were recognized as school-level 2024-2025 Teacher Assistants of the Year:

Diamond S. Foster, L. Gilbert Carroll School

Ashley R. Hammonds, Deep Branch Elementary School

Shari L. Gibson, East Robeson Elementary School

Starla B. Stephens, Fairgrove Elementary School

Rachel B. Barr , Fairmont High School

Tabutha C. Watson, Fairmont Middle School

Anna E. Freeman, Learning Acceleration Program

Reginald L. Bush Jr., Littlefield Middle School

Tammy McLaughlin, Long Branch Elementary School

Benjamin I. Phillips, Lumberton Senior High School

Herbert E. Washington Jr., Lumberton Junior High School

LaCosta D. Emanuel, Magnolia Elementary School

Amy L. McCoy , Orrum Middle School

Ashley L. Hunt, Oxendine Elementary School

Claudette A. Oates, Parkton Elementary School

Tonya L. Clark, Pembroke Elementary School

Loretta L. Lowery, Pembroke Middle School

Mackenzie R. Johnson, Peterson Elementary School

Mersade N. Lowery, Piney Grove Elementary School

Crystal L.Clark, Prospect Elementary School Andrea D. Chavis, Purnell Swett High School

Tenisha L. McArthur, Red Springs High School

Artisa V. Love, Red Springs Middle School

Melissa A. Chavis, Rex-Rennert Elementary School

Heather J. Smith, Rosenwald Elementary School

Shacliyah E. Branch, Rowland-Norment Elementary School

Amy L. Thomas, Shining Stars Preschool

Nikea B. Locklear, South Robeson Middle School

Carmen Silva, Southside Ashpole Elementary School

Yolanda D. McNair, St. Pauls Middle School

Foris D. Allen, St. Pauls Elementary School

Myrtle C. Williams, St. Pauls High School

Mary Walker, Tanglewood Elementary School

Dorothy A. Ladson, Townsend Elementary School Geraldine B. Hunt, Union Chapel Elementary School

Alexis L. Scott, Union Elementary School

Savannah L. Brewington, W.H. Knuckles Elementary School

PSRC also celebrated the following retirees: Gina Albright

Karen Allen

Randall Badgett

Michael Baker

Sarah Baker

Teresa Baker

Nancy Baxley

William Blanks

Ronald Branch Jr.

Beth Brill

Myra Broadnax

Teresa Bullard

Latonya Burney

Katie Butler

Elaine Carter

Mickey Carter

Paula Caudle

Sharon Chavis

Barbara Collins

Mary Cummings

Tiffany Cummings

Josephine Cummings

Juanita Deese

Susan Dowless

Marjorie Edge

Elizabeth Floyd

Darrell Franklin

Peggy Gilliard

Teresa Goins

Monica Graham

Donna Hager

Darlene Hammonds

Christine Hardin

Beulah Harris

LeAnne Hayes

MaryBelinda Horton

April Hunt

James Hunt

Randy Hunt

Larry Hunt

Rubalena Hunt Locklear

Mary Huntley

Berlinda Jackson

Gina Jackson

Jackie Jacobs

Manuel Jacobs

Dianna Jarry

Sarah Jones

Dana Kuster

Mary Ladson

Victor Lambert

David Leek

Alice Leggett

Sara Lennon

Diane Lewis

Janet Locklear

Wendy Locklear

Melody Locklear

Carol Locklear

Lanette Locklear

Roseaddie Locklear

Vickie Locklear

Jeanne Locklear

Morris Love

Tammy Lowry

Jean McCall

Jackie McLean

Susanne McLellan

Jacqueline McNeil

Beulah Mitchell

Marlita Moore

Caroline O’Briant

Rose Oxendine

Tammy Oxendine

Kayla Parnell

Jane Powell

Glenn Pridgen

Gail Quarles

Betty Rhyne

Donna Sampson

Kendra Sanderson

Christopher Sanderson

Troy Sealy

Rosalyn Smith

Antoinette Sneed

Shelia Stultz

CoSandra Sumpter

Melissa Thompson

Lisa Troy

Naomi Washington

Shelia Whittington

Melissa Williamson

Lezlie Woods-Jacobs

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].