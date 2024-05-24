Meet Beso

Beso is still a puppy, born in December, but is now old enough to find his own “furever home.”

He is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and is a “laid-back, loving goofball who loves belly rubs,” according to his foster mom.

He is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, curious, independent, funny, athletic, gentle and he loves kisses. He has short hair is house trained and is good in a home with other dogs, cats and children. Beso is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, vet exams and deworming. He has been started on heartworm and flea prevention.

This puppy will not be neutered before adoption because of his young age. The neuter will be the responsibility of the new family, and must be done at the age of 6 months, per the adoption contract with Petfinder. His adoption fee is $200. For more information contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc. of Lumberton or call 910-740-6843. Next week: Robeson County Animal Shelter.