MAXTON — Information provided to The Robesonian Thursday afternoon provides more detail on the shooting Wednesday in Maxton.

Two people shot Wednesday “are recovering after being shot during a dispute with a father and son,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Ironhorse Drive in Maxton in reference to two people who had been shot. A woman, 53, and a man, 57, were found suffering from gunshot injuries upon deputies arrived. Both were transported to a nearby medical center. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office did not provide their condition, saying only that they were stable.

“Trevor Oxendine, 52, of Maxton was arrested Thursday (today) by Investigators and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting, serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Oxendine was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are still searching for Jerry Oxendine, 70, of Maxton. Jerry Oxendine is wanted for the offenses of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jerry Oxendine is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jerry Oxendine or the case is asked to call 911 or contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, which posted details about the incident on social media. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office also noted that it does not issue or determine bond amounts. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].