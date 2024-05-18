National Weather Service says no injuries reported

ROBESON COUNTY – According to the National Weather Service, 3 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Robeson County on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

The weather service reported that Red Springs had a tornado with maximum winds of 80 mph and a maximum width of 40 yards.

The twister traveled 5.35 miles.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado originated on the west side of Townsends Chapel Road where it uprooted a few oak trees and caused minor damage to a home and scattered loose building debris. The storm then traveled northeastward, uprooting more trees and causing more minor shingle damage to another home along Townsends Chapel Road.

After crossing Buie-Philadelphus Road with several more oak and pine trees uprooted or snapped, NWS said, it appeared that the tornado may have briefly lifted when crossing Daniel McLeod Road and coming back down near Katie Buie Road. More trees were uprooted or snapped, and a home on that road sustained minor shingle damage and damage to cosmetic columns.

The tornado may have lifted again as it traveled across the road and tracked northeastward across N.C. Highway 211, the National Weather Service said.

Another uprooted pine tree and large limb were found along Luke Road, northeast of its intersection with Lewis McNeill Road. The tornado appeared to have strengthened while curving northwestward as several chicken coops had significant steel roof panel loss while an open-ended tractor shelter mostly collapsed at the end of Dixie Drive, the NWS said.

NWS confirmed that an EF-0 tornado also touched down west of Pembroke. It had maximum wind of 75 mph and a max width of 30 yards. It traveled 0.13 miles.

Officials said the storm started along Old Baker Road and generally tracked northward snapping trees and causing some roofing damage. According to the NWS, the tornado crossed U.S. Highway 74 Alternate and ripped a street sign out of its base before ending shortly after.

Lastly, the NWS confirmed that Buie-Philadelphus Road had a short-lived EF-0 tornado on Tuesday, as well. Officials said the storm had a max wind speed of 75 mph and a max width of 150 yards. It traveled 0.24 miles after causing minor damage to a mobile home and uprooting and snapping trees in its path.

An RV was reported to have been nearly blown over while a corn bin was knocked over.

