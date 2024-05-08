LUMBERTON — Meet Jimmy Dong. He’s 18 years old. He’s originally from Manhattan, but now calls Red Springs home. He’s a dually enrolled student, meaning he’s in high school and college. On May 8, he will walk across the stage at Robeson Community College, having earned an associate of science degree, and come this fall, he will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York on a $100,000 President Merit Scholarship.

“I am sort of nervous, but at the same time, I’m excited,” Dong said. “This is like a new experience for me, and sometimes a new change in your environment can be good… you just never know what is ahead of you.”

x“I feel like all my efforts of doing work… all the nights of studying, have finally paid off,” Dong stated. “Being in one of the best colleges in Robeson County heightened my application and being an early college student has prepared me for the next chapter of life.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].