PEMBROKE – The Pembroke Town Council denied two separate requests to conditionally rezone parcels of land inside the town limits for the purpose of constructing multiple-family apartment complexes.

One of those requests, for the proposed Pembroke Ridge, had been denied once before. The other one, for the planned Pembroke Gardens, had been tabled from the previous council meeting due to the lack of a quorum.

Austin Brinkley, with Insight Planning & Development, made the initial presentations on behalf of the requests.

The initial request during the public hearings portion of the meeting was first introduced to the members of the council during the last meeting, he said. The proposed project is known as Pembroke Gardens.

Brinkley asked the council to consider a request to conditionally rezone a portion of a tax parcel from R-20 (residential district) to a conditional R-8CZD (multi-family dwelling district). Landbridge Development is the applicant for the entreaty, which is planned as a 48-unit multi-family development that would include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Brinkley.

“It is adjacent to the existing multi-family development, Pembroke Pointe (Apartments),” he told the members of the council.

The conditional rezoning would only be for a 4.8-acre portion of a 80-acre tract on Harry West Lane.

