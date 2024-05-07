COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. May 7 at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton, and each Tuesday Night for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Lego Club: Play with Legos and meet some new friends 5-6 p.m. May 9 at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St

Pembroke.

May Day: Downtown Fairmont will celebrate with a parade at 10:30 a.m. on May 18. The celebration continues with childrens games, food vendors, pro wrestling and a concert in th afternoon.

Job Fair: The Fairmont High School’s senior class job fair will take place 10 a.m. to noon May 22 at the Heritage Center in Fairmont.

Memorial Day: All schools, federal offices and many local businesses will be closed for Memorial Day on May 27.

Fairmont ‘Memorial Day: A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at noon on May 27 at the Heritage Center in Fairmont. The guest speaker will be Dr. George Hogan, retired Army command sergeant major.

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources in clude the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

