LUMBERTON – Ten students will graduate from the Respiratory Therapy program May 8 and were celebrated with a pinning ceremony this week, commemorating their rite of passage into the health profession.

Sequoia Allen, Gearyline Barton, Marleika Baxter, Dustin Bryant, Cassie Farmer-Kulesza, Jayda Gonzales, Amber McNeill, Aaron Smith, Cristal Tyler, and Savahhan Young have all completed the requirements of the program and are well on their way of becoming Registered Respiratory Therapists upon the successful completion of the National Board of Respiratory Care, an entry-level examination.

Two students were recognized during the ceremony.

Aaron Smith received the Clinical Achievement Award, while Jayda Gonzales was named the Academic Achievement Award winner of the year.

“We forced you to study, even though you were tired of books, tests, and clinicals,” stated Kelli Heustess, the program director of respiratory therapy, as she addressed the students. “We were your motivation, when you were not so motivated.”

“On the new road, you will have a lot of freedom,” Heustess said. “But don’t think you can put it on cruise control and just cruise through… for the rest of your career, you will have to be the person of resolve and fortitude to be motivated, determined, and a great teammate and a continuous learner… be on time and have a positive attitude… be that person that gets the job done and jumps up without having to be told… don’t take the easy way out, be determined to do the best job that you can do.”

Heustess and Clinical Director Danyelle Miray, both gave special thanks to their clinical affiliates.

“They allow us to go in their facilities… to take care of patients and guide our students and teach them…Thank you very much for all that you do, we could not do this without you.”

The students also expressed gratitude to those who helped them along the way.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our families and friends for their dedication and support to our success,” a note read in the program.

“I make this pledge freely and upon my honor,” they recited in unison.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].