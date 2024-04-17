COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Title 1 Planning Meeting: The Title 1 Planning and Evaluation Meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. April 18 at at PSRC Central Office, at 100 Hargrave St. Lumberton. John Whiteside – Visiting Authors Series: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18 Osterneck Auditorium, Lumberton. The Robeson County Public Library is presenting John Whiteside, the author of “The 1960’s Civil Rights Movement, Told by an FBI agent in the Mississippi Delta” in the Visiting Authors Series. The event is free and open to the public. lumberton-nc.com/event/john-whiteside-visiting-authors-series. 910-739-9999.

Carolina Food Truck Rodeo: Find good eatings at the Biggs Park Mall 3-9 p.m. April 19 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 20th. Enjoy live music, carnival rides, food trucks and vendors.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs is schedule for 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 19 at the Mc Millan Memorial Library, 205 E 2nd Ave, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton is scheduled for 10:30–11 a.m. on Friday, April 19 at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton

Arts on Elm Arts & Crafts Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 20 in Downtown Lumberton. Enjoy food trucks, kids activities, arts and crafts and live music

Robeson Community College’s Human Resource Management 50-hour Hybrid Class is scheduled for April 11, April 25 and May16. Call 910-272-3671 or send email to Julie Baxley at [email protected] for more information.

Robeson County Committee of 100 Annual Dinner/Program Meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. April 30 the Dinner/Program will include Speaker Chad Porter, coach and author of “Severed Dreams” and a Lumberton native.

The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Spring Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 23 at Pine Crest Golf Club. Local businesses are encouraged to donate items for gift bags. Call 910-739-4750 to register.

NC Veteran Stand Down: The Lumbee Tribe of NC Veteran Stand Down event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the Boys and Girls Club, 120 Youth Dr. in Pembroke. Available Resources in clude the following: Health Screenings, Dental Assistance, Mental Health Services, Employment Assistance, Housing/Shelter Assistance, Peer Support, Veterans’ Benefits Assistance, Gear Distribution, Training Opportunities, Haircuts, Crisis and Recovery Services. Meals will be provided by Blue Cross of North Carolina. Visit www.abccm-vsc.org or call 855-962-8387 for more information.

ONGOING

Kiwanis Centennial Anniversary Project: The Kiwanis Club is raising funds to build an inclusive playground at Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex in Lumberton. Anyone interested in donating should contact Owen Thomas at 919-889-2514 or Tim Little at 910-734-1866 or send email to [email protected].

