Program on April 20 will educate about health issues unfairly affecting Native Americans

PEMBROKE, NC: Trillium Health Resources will host our next SUMMIT event on April 20 in Pembroke. Speakers will share about diabetes, mental health, and substance use. Native American populations experience an increase of prevalence1 for all of these conditions due to lack of access and health disparities that can be prevented.

The event will take place at the Boys and Girls Club at the Lumbee Tribal Center and will last from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Registration is free and will include snacks, giveaways, and printed health information.

Speakers will include the following:

Joy Hunt, Registered Dietician (RDN) and Licensed Dietician (LDN), specializing in kidney health.

Tonia Deese, MSW, LCSW, Clinical Assistant Professor at UNC-Chapel Hill of Social Work and also the owner of Full Circle Wellness, PLLC

Nanci Agostinelli, RN, Executive Director – Southeastern Integrated Care

Brooke Grooms, MPA, FNP, Director Practice Management – Southeastern Integrated Care

Linda Massey, Community Volunteer and member of Trillium’s Health Equity Council

“Trillium worked with representatives from different tribal communities to develop this agenda,” said Sheena Richardson, Trillium’s tribal liaison. “These collaborations are important for Trillium in delivering the most impactful education to help improve access and health in our communities.”

Trillium will schedule events throughout the year and in various locations to meet as many of our providers, members and community stakeholders as possible. The tentative SUMMIT calendar includes events that focus on intellectual/developmental disabilities, substance use and recovery, and more.

Visit Trillium’s website to learn more and register for the event. Future events will be posted on the site’s calendar. The Health Equity Summary covers the efforts that Trillium has completed dedicated to improving access to health care for everyone from 2012-2022.

ABOUT TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES

Trillium Health Resources is an innovative health plan for individuals with serious behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injury in 46 counties in North Carolina. Through contracts with NCDHHS, we serve Medicaid members on NC Medicaid Direct, state-funded recipients who are uninsured, and members on the Innovations Waiver. Trillium’s mission is transforming lives and building community well-being through partnership and proven solutions. We take an integrated approach to health and wellbeing, coordinating care across multiple systems to achieve improved health outcomes, quality of care and efficient use of resources. Trillium is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of the individuals and communities we serve, and remains focused on delivering the right services, in the right amount, at the right time. For more information, visit www.TrilliumHealthResources.org.