LUMBERTON – A Lumberton murder suspect turned himself into authorities on Wednesday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Zione Irons turned himself over to his parole officer after the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s assistance locating him on Tuesday.

Irons is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Deavon Maultsby, 28, of Fayetteville, on Monday.

Maultsby was taken in a private vehicle to the hospital from where deputies said the shooting took place on Regan Church Road.

Deputies responded to UNC Southeastern Medical Center on Monday for a person who had been shot, later identified as Maultsby.

Maultsby succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Irons is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center awaiting a court date.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Irons or the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.