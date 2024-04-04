RAEFORD — Constructed in 1795, the historic Mill Prong Plantation House stands as a testament to the legacy of John Gilchrist, a Scottish Highland immigrant who played a significant role in the agriculture and politics of the Lumber River region.

Recognized as a site of historical importance, Mill Prong House proudly resides on the National Registry of Historic Sites. In 1834, Archibald McEachern became the steward of the property, further enriching its tale.

The Mill Prong Preservation Inc. extends an invitation for an afternoon at the iconic Mill Prong House 2-4 p.m. on April 14.

The Annual Meeting will place with guest Nancy Strickland Chavis, the Director of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian. She will present insights into the lives of Native American communities during the Colonial era.

Docents will guide visitors through the home and grounds, highlighting the architectural and the efforts in preservation and restoration.

Find more about the Mill Prong House in Saturday’s Robesonian, delivered to subscribers or found at local retail outlets.