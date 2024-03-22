LUMBERTON – Dr. Seuss, one of the most beloved authors of all time once wrote, “I will read… I will read on a boat, I will read with a goat, I will read in the rain, I will read with a fox, I will read with a mouse, I will read in a house, I will read here or there, I will read anywhere!”

So, it is only fitting that millions across the US recognized his birthday with ‘Read Across America’ a time set aside to honor Dr. Seuss and to celebrate the joy of reading and all the delight it can bring to one’s heart and imagination.

And, of course, Education students at Robeson Community College did not want to miss out on this opportunity to share their love of reading with children in Robeson County.

“All of the EDU 284 Practicum students participated, just at different times,” stated Dr. Phoebe Harris, the director of education programs at RCC. “Our education instructor Mrs. Kimberly Locklear and myself also participated, reading to children.”

“Read Across America Day always provides an opportunity for our department to give back to the community by supporting their efforts to promote the power of literacy,” Harris said. “It also provides our students the opportunity to put theory into practice by utilizing their literacy teaching skills in an actual learning environment.”

The students visited numerous elementary schools, Pre-K and Head Starts in the county, including Pembroke Elementary, Oxendine Elementary, Union Chapel Elementary, Shining Stars in Pembroke, Shining Stars in Lumberton, Allenton Head Start, and Rennert Head Start.

“The Read Across America Day was an amazing experience and I loved reading to the children at the different schools,” stated Tinera Hunt, an education student at RCC. “I also loved hearing their feedback on the book I was reading and how they didn’t like “Green Eggs and Ham.”

“This was also a great opportunity to get to know my classmates better,” Tinera added.

Katelyn Locklear, another student at RCC, also enjoyed getting to interact with the children.

“I had a wonderful time during Read Across America Week,” stated Katelyn. “I had the opportunity to read to a Kindergarten class at Oxendine Elementary. The book was “Hop on Pop” by Dr.Seuss. The kids enjoyed my reading voice. In fact, they thought it was hilarious! It was a special experience to get the children to laugh and smile.”

For Nora Locklear, the opportunity gave insight into what her future might hold.

“Read Across America was an amazing opportunity for me to help develop literacy skills by engaging with young children through reading,” Nora said. “Visiting the different schools and Head Starts gave me a glimpse of the different educational opportunities available for me as I build my career.”

Dr. Harris says that’s why it’s so important for her students to participate in this nationwide movement, as it underscores the importance of literacy and also gives her students a preview of what teaching and interacting with students in a classroom environment will feel like.

“Year after year, we are invited to numerous facilities to read,” Harris said. “The children and teachers are always very welcoming. The children are excited and welcome us with open arms, and sometimes a few hugs… it’s a lot of fun and gives our students hands-on experience that they will always be able to reflect back upon.”

Studies have shown that reading not only makes you smarter, but can also make you healthier. So, no matter your age, pick up a good book today and start reading – it’s just what the doctor ordered, Dr. Seuss that is.



