Sarah Purcell named interim chief

RED SPRINGS – The Red Springs police chief has been relinquished of his duties, Town Manager Jane O’Neal said Wednesday.

Mark Caskey served as the town’s top cop from Aug. 12 to his firing on March 14, she said. It marked his first job as a chief of police.

“The only thing I can say is that’s correct information,” O’Neal said. “I can’t elaborate past that because it’s a personnel matter.”

Sarah Purcell, previously a lieutenant in the Red Springs Police Department, has been promoted to interim police chief, according to O’Neal.

Caskey could not be reached for comment.

Editor’s’s note: This is a developing story. Find more in Saturday’s Robesonian, delivered to subscriberers and in local retail outlets.

Unconfirmed report

An unconfirmed source told the Robesonian, on Wednesday that Caskey was fired by the town manager after he allegedly filed a grievance against her, but The Robesonian could not confirm that by late Wednesday night. The Town Hall closed at 5 p.m. and O’Neal could not again be reached at that point. A town meeting was held on Monday that included an executive session, the source said. No action was taken following the closed session meeting.

History

Caskey began his law enforcement career in Red Springs from 1977 through 1990. Overall, he has more than 45 years of experience while serving in various capacities with several law agencies.

Caskey, who was 66 at the time of his most recent hiring in Red Springs, replaced Brent Adkins, who served three years as the police chief in the Robeson County town of about 3,400 residents.

Early on in his tenure, he said he wanted to modernize the department and make it more community oriented. The planned modernization, he said in August, would include technology – everything from drones, surveillance equipment and updates of the radio communication equipment.

After leaving the Red Springs Police Department in 1990, Caskey worked with the Southern Pines Police Department before serving as a basic law enforcement training director at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst.

Most recently, he spent 12 years with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office before retiring from there as major of operations.