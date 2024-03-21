RED SPRINGS – The Red Springs police chief has been relinquished of his duties, Town Manager Jane O’Neal said Wednesday.
Mark Caskey served as the town’s top cop from Aug. 12 to his firing on March 14, she said. It marked his first job as a chief of police.
“The only thing I can say is that’s correct information,” O’Neal said. “I can’t elaborate past that because it’s a personnel matter.”
Sarah Purcell, previously a lieutenant in the Red Springs Police Department, has been promoted to interim police chief, according to O’Neal.
Caskey could not be reached for comment.