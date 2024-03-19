LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook related to fire conditions in the greater Robeson County region.

The fire danger statement continues through the even hours.

Additionally, Wednesday may bring increased fire danger due to relative humidity values at or below 30% and wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Also the NWS issued a Special Weather Statement, for the Greater Robeson County region related to fire danger in the area.

“In coordination with NC Forest Service, a Fire Danger Statement has been issued Tuesday for portions of southeast North Carolina. The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger [Tuesday]. Relative humidity values will drop to 20% percent, accompanied by southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph,” forecaster said. “Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.”