Attorney: ‘For $50,000, we’re getting access to a half-million dollar facility’

LUMBERTON – The school board of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted unanimously during a reconvened monthly meeting on Thursday to enter into an interlocal inclusive playground funding agreement with the city of Lumberton for a playground for the handicapped and other district students.

This agreement will include a PSRC payment of $50,000 for a Kiwanis Robeson Lumberton playground.

Board member Tre’ Britt made the initial motion, and fellow board member John Simmons seconded the motion.

The proposed inclusive playground for the community that accommodates the disabled would be built at the Northeast Park at 500 Hornets Road in Lumberton. The club has worked with the city of Lumberton to obtain that site adjacent to the park.

Tim Little, a member of Kiwanis Robeson-Lumberton and past club president, has said the park would be 50% accessible for the handicapped and 50% for children who are completely mobile.

At the meeting, school superintendent Freddie Williamson asked board attorney Richard Schwartz if the wording is clear that the school board is not making a donation. Williamson clarified this detail after the word “donation” had been used incorrectly at a previous meeting.

“The city can make a donation; we cannot,” Schwartz replied. “This is an interlocal agreement with the city for access to what will be a city-owned property, and the inclusive playground will be built on that.”

The board had recessed Tuesday’s original date for its regular monthly meeting until Thursday due to a medical emergency in the audience.

That took place about 56 minutes into the meeting when a woman suffered an urgent medical condition during a student awards presentation.

The board reconvened to complete the meeting agenda at the district’s Central Office.

The board also agreed to reschedule its April 9 board meeting to April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Some board members are expected to attend the National School Board Conference that is slated for April 6-8 in New Orleans.

As for the interlocal inclusive agreement with the city, Williamson said he wanted to share from the last meeting that the school system had used the term “donation, but that is not the case as a public school system we learned right away that we cannot make donations.”

Erica Setzer, the chief finance director for the school district, told the board that the Public Schools of Robeson County school board participates in a program called Medicaid Administrative Reimbursement.

“We have speech teachers and other Exceptional Children teachers who file the necessary paperwork with Medicaid,” Setzer said. “They also participate in something called a Random Time Study where as long as we get 85% participation on what they do, they get contacted on a certain date. Say, March 2. What were you out doing at this time? They go over that and complete that survey.

“So, we’re allowed to submit the salaries and benefits for people outside the Exceptional Children and get ‘that medicative outreach’ reimbursed to us. On average, we get about $850,000 a year through that program,” she said. “They have audits, they compare our cost reports to what we actually spent for EC (Exceptional Children) services. And we normally get another $300,000, $350,000 from that, as well.”

Williamson then asked, “So Erica, the truth is those funds are generated by EC?”

“They are generated by EC,” she answered.

“So, we are using EC-generated funds from that program?”

“Yes.”

Windy Dorsey Carr, the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability for the Public Schools of Robeson County, then discussed ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) and the proposed inclusive playground for the disabled. The board also was made aware of another playground in the county that the school system could use.

There are two different kinds of playgrounds, Carr explained.

“When we think of ADA compliant, we’re more so thinking that you could access something. So a student could have a wheelchair and get to it. Those types of things,” she said. “When we’re talking about an inclusive playground, what we’re really talking about is that this is for multiple disabilities. So, it may be for a child that’s autistic. That means sensory items. We also think about the safety when we think about playgrounds because a lot of times we have (children) runners. Is there a fence around them to protect them?

“We also think about the ground. What type of materials it’s made out of,” she continued. “A rubber surface. Something that’s soft for our kids so when they fall, they don’t get harmed. So really the big difference is there are a lot of ADA-compliant playgrounds. What we’re looking for is inclusive playgrounds so that we can have those opportunities for additional students that may be runners, that may fall easily, to have access to an additional playground.”

As Dr. Williamson did say, added Carr, the district has become aware of another playground that is available through the Cultural Center. She said it has “a lot of those components. It is definitely something we want to start accessing. But we also need something possibly that is closer but also has that fence and has a different type of ground.

“So we can offer it to other students, too, giving us two different opportunities that will allow us to access those playgrounds.

The funding must be used “for EC process,” she said, “and cannot be used for, say, HVAC systems.

“They can be used for other things, but they’re (the money) generated because of the services provided by Exceptional Children,” Carr noted. “The funding can be used for other things, yes. But we would not get the funding if not for those EC services that are documented.”

Williamson said, “So, in other words, Erica, this is an eligible expenditure out of these funds, correct?”

“Correct. Yes.”

Schwartz, the board attorney, spoke of the terms of the agreement with the city and what the school system is getting for its money – the one-time $50,000 payment.

“We’ll be getting priority access and use of and rights into perpetuity, basically, to the inclusive playground,” he said. “We’re getting access to a half-million dollar playground on city-owned land for that one-time payment. The board gets priority use of the playground facilities upon completion of the project upon written request.

“We’ll have priority use Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. upon a written request. The students will be able to use the playground at any time without priority access beyond the priority access time,” he said. “And the city is responsible for making sure that the money provided goes directly to the funding of the playground and for no other use to ensure that once it’s built, the playground and equipment remain in good working condition going forward.

“For $50,000, we’re getting access to a half-million dollar facility that we don’t own on city-owned land during school hours and beyond. So it’s basically going to be a school facility when we want it to be a school facility.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].