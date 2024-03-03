Staff says Strickland is ‘heart and soul of our campus’

ORRUM — A local assistant principal has been praised for his efforts to help students be successful and to create a personal, positive learning environment on campus.

Orrum Middle School Assistant Principal Jordan Strickland has been described by school staff as a person who is dedicated, reliable and “the heart and soul of our campus.”

Strickland can be seen each morning greeting students who arrive on campus with a fist bump and encouraging words.

“He greets every student,” said Orrum Middle School Band Director Rick Navarrete. “He calls every child by name.”

“He has a good rapport with students and teachers, and he establishes a positive relationship with parents,” said OMS Principal Katasha Oxendine.

Strickland enjoys interacting with students and staff and returns each day driven by the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others.

The work is personal for Strickland, a fact which is evident in how he interacts with others.

“The most important part of my job is providing everyone on this campus the support they need to be successful,” Strickland said.

However, the job does come with its own set of challenges, Strickland said.

“Administrators are sometimes pulled in a lot of different directions and required to prioritize tasks,” he said.

Sometimes he may be unable to complete tasks as they arise, which can wear on the assistant principal.

But, Strickland doesn’t let the busyness of his work stop him from making time for others.

“He’s never too busy to help you,” said School Resource Officer Sgt. Jeremy Ammons.

“I can’t express how thankful I am for the work that the staff at Orrum Middle, along with everyone else who is part of the PSRC, does to meet the needs of our students,” Strickland said.

“I wish I could pass the spotlight along to them because they deserve the credit,” he added.

When he’s not working, the assistant principal enjoys spending time with his wife and three kids, and playing golf “when his wife lets him,” he said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].