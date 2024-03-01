ORRUM — A Public Schools of Robeson County custodian assigned to Orrum Middle School was arrested and charged yesterday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to a statement released early Friday morning.

The charges are in connection to two separate incidents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The initial incident involved a student and occurred on campus after school hours, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators found additional evidence during the initial investigation that led to an adult victim and additional charges.

Jason E. Evans, 38, of Lumberton was charged with indecent liberties with a student, indecent liberties with a child and felony secret peeping in an unrelated case, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Evans was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, authorities stated. The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division. Anyone with information about the case or any other case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office statement released Friday, the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.