LUMBERTON – Officers with the Lumberton Police Department have arrested and charged four suspects after responding to an armed robbery at the Cash Points ATM on the 6600 block of Elizabethtown Road.

Officers quickly identified one of the suspects as Xzvair McNair of Lumberton, a news release said, and warrants were obtained for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Saturday at 4:57 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the robbery where they were told by the victim that after withdrawing money from the ATM, a male approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

“After getting the victim’s wallet,” the Lumberton Police release stated, “the suspect ran to a white Toyota SUV and fled from the scene.”

Later, at 11:55 p.m., police officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima on 7th Street near Roberts Avenue. There, McNair and three other individuals were taken into custody, according to police.

Five firearms were then seized as a result of the traffic stop, police said.

Among those five seized firearms, authorities said, one of the weapons had been modified to operate as a fully automatic firearm and another one was found to be reportedly stolen.

All four individuals were taken into custody and charged.

McNair, 21, of Lumberton, was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He’s being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

Malachi Joel Cade, 19, of St. Pauls, was charged with one count each of possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. Cade also is being held in the Detention Center under no bond.

Keven Zequan Brown, 19, of Lumberton, was charged with felony carrying a concealed gun. He is being secured in the Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Lumberton was charged with one count of possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction, and two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor. The youth is currently secured in a juvenile detention facility.