Board of Education tackles 3 playground requests on agenda

LUMBERTON – North Carolina 2022-2023 test results in the year-over-year tests report indicate clear signs of continued academic recovery from COVID, the Robeson County Board of Education was told Tuesday evening during its regular monthly meeting.

“The report indicates further progress towards recovery, meaning that PSRC (Public Schools of Robeson County) and North Carolina are steadily continuing to recover from the pandemic,” said Wendy Dorsey Carr, the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability for the school system. “With gains across virtually all grade levels and in most areas, PSRC is recovering at a faster pace than the state.”

On average, Carr told the members of the board, the data shows that PSRC schools are showing signs of academic recovery in nearly every subject. But the strongest gains measured in EOG reading grade three, she said, referring to the North Carolina End-of-Grade Assessments.

Notable gains, she added, are found in reading and math for grades three to five.

“These district-wide gains could be attributed to the implementation of a new curriculum for reading and math,” Carr said. “The purpose of this report is to provide insight into understanding the extent to which students have recovered across the district since the pandemic and answer a common question – how do we know when students have fully recovered?”

Carr then broke down the data, starting off with third-grade EOG in her power presentation. Comparisons were made between how the Public Schools of Robeson County performed in the classroom compared to the state as a whole over the last several years.

The goal, she said, was to show how the local district has been closing the gap to the prior-pandemic level. From the collective test data, she continued, it shows “that we’re closing our gap a little faster than the state in third-grade math.”

As for the fourth grade, Carr said, the data shows “the tremendous dip that the schools took in 2021 and how close we are getting to closing that gap prior to the pandemic. … We are also closing at a quicker pace compared to the state …”

Fifth-grade math, she noted, “The same thing. That we are close to recovering from our gap prior to the pandemic. You can see that the state is doing the same at about the same rate in the fifth grade.

“We do see a dip in sixth grade,” said Carr, “and we see this occurring. We had a discussion: ‘Why does this occur in sixth grade across the district? We had a lot of subs (substitute teachers) in sixth grade. So we identified a plan of action on how to support these kids in the seventh grade that are now going to be in that math. How to support them through that process.”

The school system has already closed the gap, meeting the trend on average in the seventh grade. “Getting close to the district average,” she reported. “And this, again, is at a steeper or faster rate than the state.”

Carr and Debra Dowless, the director of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability, then continued to break down the report on the grade performances in terms of course of study, using data from N.C. End-of-Grade Assessments to prove the point on how Robeson County public schools are rebounding at a strong clip from the COVID-19 and post-pandemic school years.

“This is great. I’m glad we’re trying to get out of that hole,” board member Linda Emanuel said. “Have you guys had a chance to look at our data to see if we have problems from grade level to grade level, pre-pandemic to post-pandemic? To me, that is something that I think that we need to look at. You may know something that I don’t know now.”

The reply? That information – the accountability data – is analyzed. This cohort data is a kind of behavioral analytics that breaks the data in a data set into related groups before analysis.

“So, we actually take that group of kids that might have started in third grade two years ago, and we can see how they have performed over time. So, we track them as a group of students,” the speakers told her.

“I think this is a lot of progress,” Emanuel said. “Mr. Chair, we almost lost a year of education with the pandemic. I’m not saying that we lost everything. It almost froze. So to see this moving, that’s excellent. I do think we need to look at this data closely with this grade to grade.

“A lot of times … it has to do with the change in curriculum,” Emanuel continued. “The maturity of the child, and there are so many factors. But it’s something I believe we need to look at.”

In other business, the Robeson County Board of Education:

– Approved by unanimous vote a contract with KaBOOM! and Connect Community to build a playground in the southern part of Lumberton. That’s near Lumberton Junior High School.

Kewanda Merritt, the founder and executive director of CONNECT Community Inc., presented an overview of the proposed playground last month before being added to Tuesday’s action items.

Merritt had asked that Public Schools of Robeson County be a community partner in the project. That would include giving permission to build on the land, securing any necessary permits required locally to build the playspace, and assuming insurance, maintenance and liability of the new playspace, she said.

“We have another great opportunity in front of us,” Bobby Locklear, the assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services for Public Schools of Robeson County, said at last month’s regular monthly meeting. “We have an opportunity to build a playground in and around Lumberton Junior High. This will come at minimal cost for us as a district and, again, it will provide an excellent opportunity for those students in that community to have somewhere to play once school is out.”

On Tuesday, Locklear said the contract had been reviewed. The only cost for the school system would be for site preparation, he said.

– Tabled a request until a later date after much discussion involving the civic organization Kiwanis Robeson Lumberton to build a new inclusive playground for the community at the Northeast Park at 500 Hornets Road in Lumberton. The club has worked with the city of Lumberton to obtain that site adjacent to the park.

The board was told that Robeson County does not have an inclusive playground that accommodates the handicapped.

Tim Little, a member of Kiwanis Robeson-Lumberton and past club president, said the park would be 50% accessible for the handicapped and 50% for children who are completely mobile.

Little, who serves as chair of the committee overseeing the project, said the playground would be 80% wheelchair accessible: “We felt passionate that this needed to be a project that was especially for children who can’t go to any other playground. But at the same time, it would be fun for all children.”

PlayWorld Preferred has been selected as the “turnkey provider,” Little said. “They will provide the surfacing. All the equipment. They will come and install it. The city of Lumberton has agreed to do the sidewalks around the perimeter. They will do all the drainage. They will also provide fencing so that the children and parents feel safe with the children being inside the fencing.”

According to Lee, Kiwanis will this week put down a deposit of $250,000 to begin making this a reality. He said he hopes to have the funding secured by April before breaking ground in May and holding a grand opening in June.

The total cost, he reported, is $500,000.

“We are working hard to make that a reality,” said Lee, who noted that an additional $132,000 more is needed to fund the project.

– Unanimously approved a request from Reedy Branch Baptist Church to acquire the playground equipment that remains on the grounds of the closed Green Grove Elementary School. The church, which is requesting this for its own community outreach program, has said it would move the equipment to the Fairmont church.

The church is accepting all liability and cost of removing the equipment, the board was told.

The recommendation was that the equipment be removed because it is considered a liability due to the school’s closure.

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected] .