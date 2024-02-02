ORRUM — “I have the best job in the world. I get to share my love for music with talented students.”

Those are the words of Rick Navarrete, who has served as the band director at Orrum Middle School for 22 years. Navarrete is also the school’s digital teaching and learning coach and after-school tutoring coordinator.

“I simply want to share my love of music and learning with my students,” Navarrete said. “We take an idea on a piece of paper and make it come alive.”

Navarrete has made a great impact on students and staff members during his time at the school.

“Mr. Navarrete goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our students,” said Jordan Strickland, the school’s assistant principal. “He serves on multiple committees at the school, regularly mentors students, troubleshoots technology issues for teachers (during his planning period), and more.”

Orrum Middle School Peer Mediator Chris Britt described Navarrete as a passionate and dedicated family man who loves his school.

“The kids look up to him and know they can always count on Mr. Navarrete,” Britt said. “He’s just a blessing to the school.”

Each day, Mr. Navarrete enjoys returning to the band room to inspire his students and give them a place where they can learn and create by making music.

“The most important part of my job is giving my students a break from the daily grind, and time to create and express themselves,” he said.

“Playing an instrument gives students a sense of accomplishment and teamwork. There is also a realization that you are part of something bigger as a band member,” he added.

Those moments are very important for students, and making music is just plain fun, he said.

“The thing I love about music in our schools is that it gives students a reason to enjoy coming to school. I’ve never seen a sad face when students get a chance to play an instrument and create. Reading, math, science, and social studies are incredibly important, and we use all of those subjects in band class daily. It’s just more fun with a saxophone or a drumstick in your hand,” he added.

Though he has taught thousands of lessons during his career, he has learned a few big lessons himself, Navarrete said.

The biggest lessons learned are to “never stop learning and be willing to admit when you are wrong,” he said.

Navarrete also said he’s learned the importance and therapeutic effects of laughter.

The band director said the impacts and benefits of expressing oneself through music aren’t limited to students.

“If you played an instrument in the past, or currently do, get it out and practice. Sing in a choir, find a way to make music,” Navarrete said.

When the Lumberton resident isn’t working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family members and friends.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officerat. Reach her by email at [email protected].