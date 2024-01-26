As the adage says, “Some people watch things happen, some people make things happen and some say, ‘What happened?’” Our community can proudly say that Mrs. White is certainly among those who have devoted her life to “making impactful things happen.”

Celebrating over eight decades — 86 years this month, Ava White has a stellar chronology of activism, as well aa a renowned ancestry of family leaders (past and current) who have impacted Robeson County citizens and the state in numerous ways.

Her documented genealogical Robeson County ancestors (though slaves who were emancipated in 1865) endured, persevered and were determined to make life better for their families, the future generations and other families.

In fact, located on Fairmont Road on the land of W.C. Knuckles Elementary School, is her Thompson family’s legacy — the historical Thompson Institute, now recognized with a NC Historical Highway Marker.

Ava can boast that her rich heritage impacting many local families includes The Thompson Institute founded by her great uncle, Rev. Alexander Hill Thompson and her cousin Rev. Elias Moore Thompson. These men served as county leaders and the first pastors of the still thriving Hilly Branch Baptist Church and Sandy Grove Baptist Church, respectively.

Ava has always been an avid life-long learner from a family that has always valued education (deeply embedded as the daughter of the late Dewery and Anna McNair; grand-daughter of the late Hampton and Clarkie Ashley; great grand-daughter of the late Robert and Sarah Thompson- Ashley who was the sister of Rev. Alexander Hill Thompson, founder of The Thompson Institute). Her formative years were in this county where she attended and graduated from Hilly Branch School, and then matriculated obtaining certificates from Robeson County Community College and Wayne College (Goldsboro, NC).

As a devoted and an active Christian, she continues her work as Deaconess White at the Greenville Baptist Church (where she and her husband, the late Deacon Herbert White served as faithful stewards for many years).

For twenty years, she was a devoted military wife and a U.S. federal government employee — alongside her husband Herbert, a career military veteran who served his country for twenty years at the Fort Dix military base in New Jersey and Seymour military base in Goldsboro. They are the proud parents of seven children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Ava’s many accomplishments include, but are not limited to, the following:

– President of STOP THE VIOLENCE where Lumberton was named the All-American City (1995) when she was employed by the Park View Recreation Center.

– Community Organizer for the Center for Community Action where she marched against the Nuclear and Waste Dump Program (Richman Co.).

– Volunteer for the VISTA Program (Volunteers in Service to America) under Governor Jim Hunt.

-An activist in The Justice and Peace for All March – in Washington, DC (voicing the unfair treatment of citizens of the United States).

– An activist in The Small Farmers’ March in Washington, DC. The farmers received monetary compensation years later due in large part to this activism she was engaged in.

– Member of the Robeson County Planning Board, the Black Caucus, the Hilly Branch School Alumni, Zeta Phi Amicae, and VFW.

Many families and friends, locally and beyond, wish Ava a very happy birth month and a huge thank you to her for her devoted Christian-in-action good works, her impactful community service, and her life-long passion for making life better for generations — and those to come.