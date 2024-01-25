Exhibition will feature works by Robeson County artists

LUMBERTON – The Robeson Art Guild will be hosting its first-ever juried art show on Saturday in Lumberton’s Osterneck Auditorium.

From this local CAM (Contemporary Art Museum) juried show, original art pieces will be selected for the upcoming Raleigh CAM art exhibition. The Lumberton show is a qualifier for the larger contest in the state capital.

Hours on Saturday in Lumberton will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the exhibition will be available for viewing and private tours through approximately Jan. 29.

Admission is free.

“We have formed a partnership with CAM in Raleigh, and we are doing a program under a program they have called CAMERA. That’s an acronym for CAM with Emergency Rural Artists,” said Carole Blaney, one of the directors of the Robeson Art Guild and the information technology director. “It’s funded by Wells Fargo and the N.C. Arts Council.

“Under that,” Blaney added, “they’ve having the big show in Raleigh of Robeson County artists. We had to do a juried show.”

For the show, juror Raj Bunnag visited Lumberton and selected 31 pieces from the 100 artwork pieces submitted. Those juror selections will be displayed in Raleigh’s juried show.

Blaney called the collection of Lumberton choices “very strong. It was a hard decision. He worked very hard on that for several hours. He had a good field to choose from, quite arranged from size to quality of art,” she said of Bunnag.

So, the process for the CAM Raleigh Exhibition gets underway with the January juried show in Lumberton.

“It’s an excellent show,” Jim Tripp, who works with the Robeson Art Guild, said of the Lumberton exhibition. “This is an excellent opportunity to be on the state level. We’re the first county in the state to be in this exhibition. Twelve counties are lined up behind us.”

The Lumberton show is now open to the public in the Osterneck Auditorium, 102 North Chestnut St.

“To ensure that all artists can participate,” states publicity materials for the show, “there will be no fees for the juried show nor for the major show at CAM Raleigh.

Artwork does not have to be for sale, nor will commissions be due for those who choose to sell their work.

“Our artists here have a very limited selling range,” said Blaney. “This is a great way to have work better known. It’s great for the artists. The chances of selling are much better.”

Entry in the Lumberton show is required for the CAM Raleigh show, which is scheduled to open March 24.

Artists are eligible to enter up to four original art pieces in the Lumberton exhibition.

It is the responsibility of each artist to ensure that the work submitted fits the requirements of the exhibition. The full Prospectus for the January 2024 CAM Juried Exhibition is available online. Click this link: Information and Prospectus for January 2024 Juried Show for CAM Exhibition.

