PEMBROKE, NC – Local, state and federal officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to kick off a $14 million downtown revitalization streetscape project in Pembroke, enhancing connectivity between UNC Pembroke and the Lumbee Tribe’s headquarters.

The project includes two-way left turn lanes on N.C. 711, bike and pedestrian pathways, replacing deteriorated infrastructures, relocation of overhead power lines and installation of new lighting, crosswalks, ramps and sidewalks. The project will take 20 months to complete and includes repairing deteriorating subsurface stormwater and sewer infrastructure in conjunction with surface treatments.

“This is a historic day for the town of Pembroke,” said Mayor Greg Cummings.

“These improvements are much needed and are very important to the future success of our community.”

The improvements will reinvigorate business, attract new ones, improve motorist and pedestrian safety and improve residents’ overall quality of life, said Cummings, who joined several dignitaries who spoke at the university’s downtown Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub.

The project was funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant.

“Today, we celebrate another significant milestone in the transformation of our town,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “This growth could not come at a more perfect time as UNC Pembroke continues to grow in enrollment and academic offerings. Together, we are building more than roads and pathways––we are constructing a bridge to a brighter, more connected future for Pembroke.”

Sen. Danny Britt said the new streetscape plan will make the town more attractive to prospective students at UNCP and their families.

“This project focuses more on UNC Pembroke, more so than anything, and the need to grow,” Britt said.

Chancellor Cummings agreed, saying today’s students have a choice of where they attend college and the environment on and off campus plays a significant role in that decision. With the addition of the A.S. Thomas Center, Wing Company, Dunkin Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Cook Out, Just Love Coffee Café and Slim Chickens, “we are already well on our way to energizing our town to the next level.”

Town Councilman Channing Jones said the town’s ability to secure millions in funding was a result of good partnerships with the Lumbee Tribe and Chairman John Lowery and strong friendships at the local, state and federal levels, many of whom were in attendance, including representatives for U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, along with several tribal leaders.

“It took a lot of leadership and a lot of partnerships to get where we are today, and it’s going to be amazing to see this project when it is completed,” said N.C. Rep. Jarrod Lowery.

“I appreciate the ability to be in the position to work with Sen. Britt and Rep. (Brenden) Jones to help make this a reality for the people of Pembroke.”

Grady Hunt, who was recognized for his role as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation, also delivered remarks.

“This is a very exciting project,” Hunt said. “It’s going to transform our downtown. This is going to help our businesses, our shopkeepers, and it’s going to make the area safer and more pedestrian-friendly for our students at the university and our citizens.”

